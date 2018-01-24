Meryl Streep lần thứ 21 tranh giải Oscars

Sau nhiều ngày chờ đợi, danh sách đề cử giải Oscars lần thứ 90 đã chính thức được hé lộ. Trong đó, các hạng mục chính gồm Phim xuất sắc nhất, Nam - Nữ diễn viên chính - phụ xuất sắc nhất đều gọi tên các tựa phim nghệ thuật như Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Ở lĩnh vực phim thị trường, Kong: Skull Island (Kong: Đảo Đầu Lâu) và Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (Vệ binh dải ngân hà 2) nhận được đề cử về kỹ xảo, Baby Driver (Quái xế Baby) nhận các đề cử về âm nhạc và âm thanh. Riêng Wonder Woman được tung hô tích cực lại không có tên trong cuộc đua giải thưởng Oscars như nhiều người dự đoán.

Tại hạng mục Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất, nghệ sĩ gạo cội Meryl Streep tiếp tục khẳng định thương hiệu với vai diễn trong The Post. Bộ phim đặt trong bối cảnh nghề báo, dựa trên câu chuyện có thật của toà soạn The Washington Post trong cuộc chiến đấu đưa những bí mật của chiến tranh Việt Nam ra trước ánh sáng. Bản thân tác phẩm này cũng có tên trong top 9 phim xuất sắc nhất.

Đây là lần thứ 21 Meryl Streep lọt vào danh sách đề cử. Trước đó, bà từng ba lần đoạt tượng vàng Oscars với các phim Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie's Choice (1982) và The Iron Lady (2011).

Oscars 2018 được ấn định tổ chức tối 4/3/2018 theo giờ Mỹ (sáng 5/3 theo giờ Việt Nam). Dưới đây là danh sách đề cử chính thức:

Phim truyện xuất sắc nhất

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour" (Giờ đen tối)

"Dunkirk" (Cuộc di tản Dunkirk)

"Get Out" (Trốn thoát)

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water" (Người đẹp và thuỷ quái)

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep - "The Post"

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất

Timothée Chalamet - "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất

Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele - "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc nhất

"A Fantastic Woman" (Tây Ban Nha)

"The Insult" (Pháp - Liban)

"Loveless" (Nga)

"On Body and Soul" (Hungarie)

"The Square" (Thuỵ Điển)

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc nhất

"Edith + Eddie"

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Ca khúc nhạc phim hay nhất

"Mighty River," - "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love," - "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me," - "Coco"

"Stand Up For Something," - "Marshall"

"This is Me," - "Greatest Showman"

Nhạc nền xuất sắc nhất

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadman"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Disaster Artist"

"Logan"

"Molly's Game"

"Mudbound"

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất

"The Big Sick"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất

"Beauty and the Beast" (Người đẹp và quái vật)

"Blade Runner 2049" (Tội phạm nhân bản 2049)

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

Quay phim xuất sắc nhất

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

Phục trang xuất sắc nhất

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria and Abdul"

Xử lý âm thanh xuất sắc nhất

"Baby Driver" (Quái xế Baby)

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Hoà âm xuất sắc nhất

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Dunkirk"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất

"Dear Basketball"

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

Phim ngắn xuất sắc nhất

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"The Silent Child"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

Kỹ xảo xuất sắc nhất

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (Vệ binh dải ngân hà 2)

"Kong: Skull Island" (Kong: Đảo Đầu Lâu)

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (Chiến tranh giữa các vì sao: Jedi cuối cùng)

"War for the Planet of the Apes" (Sự nổi dậy của hành tinh khỉ)

Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất

"Baby Driver"

"Dunkirk"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Trang điểm và làm tóc xuất sắc nhất

"Darkest Hour"

"Victoria and Abdul"

"Wonder" (Điều kỳ diệu)